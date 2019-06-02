Menu
STEPPING UP: Toolooa SHS science teacher Amanda Patzwald, Toolooa SHS student Jayde Marsh, APLNG grad engineer Daniel Mackle and Chanel students Lauren Gilmore and Georgia Ware.
Students paving their way to work with STEM opportunities

Matt Taylor
by
2nd Jun 2019 6:00 PM
SCIENCE, technology, engineering and mathematics career opportunities are continuing to be showcased to local students as jobs for the future.

On Friday, 70 Year 10 students attended the STEM stepping day hosted by Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy which included visits to local businesses and the Australia Pacific LNG Central Queensland University Stem Central Facility.

Students heard from more than 20 local professionals as part of their business visits, which included a tour to Gladstone Regional Council and a tour of the inner workings of the Australia Pacific LNG operations.

GLADSTONE SHS student Alyssa Hampson with Toolooa SHS student Ashley-Kay Lindeberg APLNG rep Sam Templar Toolooa student KC Wright-Ramsay Chanel college student Saniya Kamble.
The program targets students who are starting to consider their senior subject selections.

Director of skills education and diversity with the Queensland Resources Council, Katrina-Lee Jones, said the day helped students to forge their own pathways to modern jobs.

"It's important that they understand how STEM underlays many careers and that they make appropriate subject choices to put them on the right path,” she said.

"This is a unique opportunity for students to engage with and learn from the region's most respected professionals.”

The second part of the day included a visit to Central Queensland University where they toured Australia Pacific LNG's STEM Central facility.

The state-of-the-art hub was opened in August last year and is playing a pivotal role in helping local students explore and participate in STEM-related activities.

Visiting the centre also allowed the students to get a taste of university life.

Gladatone SHS students Dylan Wooding and Chelsea Ely with APLNGs Michael Lee.
Australia Pacific LNG manager for communities and sustainable development Rob Gibb said he was delighted to see so many students attending the event.

"With careers in our sector becoming increasingly technology focused, it's important for students to understand that STEM will be the basis of jobs of the future,” he said.

"(We) have a rich legacy of supporting STEM education in the region and we're delighted that this facility is proving popular in highlighting STEM-related careers.”

