Students offer a helping hand to re-home injured icon

HELPING HANDS: Gladstone Area Water Board's senior hatchery technician, Steve Kakonyi released a rehabilitated juvenile green sea turtle into the mouth of the Boyne River under the watchful eye of students from Gladstone's Trinity College.

A SELECT group of Trinity College students had a walk on the wild side yesterday helping to re-home a green sea turtle.

Released into the mouth of the Boyne River, the 16kg juvenile was reintroduced under the watchful eyes of outdoor education and biology students.

It was an exciting time for the Year 7 and Year 11 students, who were able to get out from behind their desks and experience a real-life release.

"We saw the rehabilitated green sea turtle get released into the Boyne River, which is where it got taken out from," Year 11 biology student Harry Sharman said.

"As we're learning about sea diversity I thought it was really interesting to see how we can identify what organisms are, where they are and how we can help them.

"I thought it was really cool coming down here and seeing this all practically."

The turtle underwent treatment at the turtle triage facility at Gladstone Area Water Board's hatchery after being found floating in the Boyne River.

GAWB operations and maintenance manager Sarah Lunau said the release was the perfect opportunity to educate local students.

"These kids have been involved with the hatchery before and we just want to give everyone the opportunity to experience the release, particularly the kids studying in that area," she said.

"It always makes a great community event to release the turtles."

Anyone who finds an injured marine animal is asked to phone the RSPCA's 1300 ANIMAL hotline to report it.