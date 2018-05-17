Students look industry experts for tips on their futures

LIFE LESSONS: Lisa Hurring talks to Year 12 Tannum State High student Courtney Sullivan in the Paramedic Science Training Centre at the 2018 Gladstone Careers Expo.

LIFE LESSONS: Lisa Hurring talks to Year 12 Tannum State High student Courtney Sullivan in the Paramedic Science Training Centre at the 2018 Gladstone Careers Expo. Matt Taylor GLA160518EXPO

HIGH school students met with potential employers yesterday at EQIP's 2018 Gladstone Careers Expo.

The event was held at Central Queensland University Marina Campus.

It aims to teach students about career and education pathways after high school.

The 2018 Gladstone Careers Expo Matt Taylor GLA160518EXPO

EQIP general manager Melissa Dennis said it was important for students to be well prepared when they finished Year 12.

"It's all about making informed career decisions. The only way to do that is to come and hear from the experts,” she said.

"We have 40 exhibitors here today from universities, training colleges and local government, business and industry.”

The expo attracted students in Year 9-12 from a range of regional schools, including pupils from as far afield as Monto.

Anton Guinea from The Guinea Group speaks to Gladstone State High students. Matt Taylor GLA160518EXPO

Students also had the opportunity to hear from four guest speakers about how they forged their own careers.

Ms Dennis said it was important that students didn't get too caught up making life-changing decisions at an early age.

She said they should definitely jump in and give things a go.

"(Students) don't have to choose now,” Ms Dennis said.

"Career pathways are not linear and they certainly don't go in a straight line.

Jess Pantou from Hit 93.5FM speaks to Tannum State High students. Matt Taylor GLA160518EXPO

"You can change your mind and you don't have to know what you want to do right away.

"But in order to find out what you like doing you've got to get out there and give it a go.

"You have to hear from experts in the field about what it's really like.”