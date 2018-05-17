Students look industry experts for tips on their futures
HIGH school students met with potential employers yesterday at EQIP's 2018 Gladstone Careers Expo.
The event was held at Central Queensland University Marina Campus.
It aims to teach students about career and education pathways after high school.
EQIP general manager Melissa Dennis said it was important for students to be well prepared when they finished Year 12.
"It's all about making informed career decisions. The only way to do that is to come and hear from the experts,” she said.
"We have 40 exhibitors here today from universities, training colleges and local government, business and industry.”
The expo attracted students in Year 9-12 from a range of regional schools, including pupils from as far afield as Monto.
Students also had the opportunity to hear from four guest speakers about how they forged their own careers.
Ms Dennis said it was important that students didn't get too caught up making life-changing decisions at an early age.
She said they should definitely jump in and give things a go.
"(Students) don't have to choose now,” Ms Dennis said.
"Career pathways are not linear and they certainly don't go in a straight line.
"You can change your mind and you don't have to know what you want to do right away.
"But in order to find out what you like doing you've got to get out there and give it a go.
"You have to hear from experts in the field about what it's really like.”