Students learning the art of lawn bowls

Capricorn House captain Kaden White is presented with the trophy by Mt Larcom Bowls Club president Alan Wharley and club coach Pedro Tappenden

LAWN BOWLS: Several juniors from the Mt Larcom Bowls Club were presented with awards at Mt Larcom School.

The Primary Athletics awards, presented by teacher Matt Maticic, were Travis Draper and Paige Maynard.

The Senior Athletics award winner was Baillie Maynard.

Gladstone Region junior co-ordinator and Mt Larcom Bowls Club coach Peter Tappenden said the recipients were duly rewarded.

"Each year we have an inter-house challenge in lawn bowls and this is conducted over about five weeks and this year was won by Capricorn," he said.

Capricorn house captain Kaden White was presented with the trophy by Mt Larcom Bowls Club president Alan Wharley and Tappenden.

"Also congratulations to Baillie Maynard and Bill Masters at the State School Challenge for Bowls at Pine Rivers in Brisbane," Tappenden said.