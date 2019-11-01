Student’s jaw fractured by coward punch at Coast school

A teenager has been left with horrific injuries after he was "coward punched" at school.

The 13-year-old student at Upper Coomera State College (UCSC) was hit in the side of the face so hard, his jaw was fractured in three places.

So severe were the fractures, a metal plate had to be put in, turning his life upside down, and leaving him to miss the rest of the school year to recover.

His alleged attacker is two years older and in year 10 at the same school.

The Education Department would not say whether he had been suspended or expelled, simply saying "appropriate disciplinary consequence (were) being applied."

The incident happened last week at the front of Upper Coomera State College. Picture: Mike Batterham.

A family friend, speaking on behalf of the boy's devastated mother, told the Bulletin the boy was facing a long road to recovery and had been left in fear of returning to school.

"(Last) Thursday afternoon, after school had finished, out the front of the UCSC gates, there was a group of boys standing around, our boy has gone to talk to one of his mates there," the family friend said.

"He got asked if he was another boy, but before they finished the question, the attacker walked up from behind and smashed him in the side of the head.

"He has multiple fractures in his jaw, he has had surgery and had titanium plates put in. There is still a chance that he will lose some teeth, the surgeons are hoping the teeth that have been loosened and displaced will come back into place with the titanium plates.

"He had to have nerves stretched for the plates to be put in, so he has nerve pain as well.

"Now he is on a strictly puree diet for six weeks … he's 13-years-old, it's horrible."

The alleged attacker was also a student at the school. Picture: Mike Batterham.

The friend so the victim was the "kindest and sweetest" boy, who definitely didn't deserve to be punched.

"He is really aware of people's emotions and cares more about other people then himself. Since this has happened, he hasn't had a moment of sitting down saying why has this happened to me, he's been consoling his mother, he even asked me how the staff at the UCSC were doing, because he couldn't imagine what it was like seeing something as bad as what happened to him.

"He even feels bad that he damaged the carpet in the office, with all the blood that was pouring from his mouth.

"H would do anything to help anyone, even in this instance where he is afraid and hurt, in excruciating pain, he is worried about how we feel."

The boy has been left in fear of returning to school since the incident.

The friend and the boys mother had been out buying Christmas presents when they got the call about the assault.

"You would think kids are safe at school, teens do stupid stuff, they go hang out at train stations and shopping centres and be thugs and do stupid things, sending him to school, we thought he was safe.

"You don't think a boy is going to be coward punched.

"The day this happened his mother and I had been out buying him Christmas presents, when we got the call about what happened."

Police confirmed they are investigating the incident, although they have not arrested or charged anyone at this point.

A Department of Education spokesman said they were aware of the incident.

"The Department of Education is aware of a student behaviour incident on Thursday, October 24 in which a student was injured by another and required medical assistance," the spokesman said.

"The incident has been managed in line with the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan for Students, with appropriate disciplinary consequences being applied.

"No further details can be provided due to student privacy issues."