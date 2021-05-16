Students immerse in culture at Yallarm camp

Year 8 Indigenous students from the Gladstone region including Mount Larcom and Miriam Vale attended the second annual Yallarm Camp.

Year 8 Indigenous students from the Gladstone region including Mount Larcom and Miriam Vale attended the second annual Yallarm Camp.

Year 8 Indigenous students from across the Gladstone region attended the second annual Yallarm Camp last week.

Last Tuesday, students arrived at the Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre and immersed themselves in a range of environmental, science, technology and cultural activities.

Students from as far as Miriam Vale and Mount Larcom were welcomed by Uncle Richard Johnson as well as Monadelphous staff David Slacksmith and Cameron Hausler.

Uncle Richard Johnson.

The camp was developed and implemented by BIEEC in partnership with CQ University and generously supported by Monadelphous.

CQ University senior lecturer Linda Pfeiffer said the students were very engaging and positive throughout the duration of the camp.

“Thank you to the students who were so engaging and positive,” she said.

Year 8 Indigenous students from the Gladstone region including Mount Larcom and Miriam Vale attended the second annual Yallarm Camp.

“We are so fortunate in Gladstone to have strong relationships between our industry, schools, the environment and the university and this camp is another example of how we are all working together to improve future outcomes for all.”

Year 8 Indigenous students from the Gladstone region including Mount Larcom and Miriam Vale attended the second annual Yallarm Camp.

Students got to build a raft on the Boyne River, participate in activities on Facing Island as well as spend a day at CQUniversity, where they heard from students Will and Molly about their career paths and opportunities available to them through Monadelphous.

Students were also fortunate enough to experience local artist Margaret Worthington’s exhibition which is currently on display in Gladstone.