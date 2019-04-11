Students to honour Ipswich teacher's memory

NEXT GENERATION: (back) Pyper-Jaye Hoffmann, Sheridan McLaughlin, Ayumi Douglas, (front) Anna Raj, Matiesa Starkey, Malina Raj and Mavis Starkey ahead of their tribute concert for former teacher Gemma M. D'Aubbonnett (picture inset with husband Peter) who died from cancer last year.

IT SEEMS only fitting that the memory of an Ipswich woman who devoted her life to nurturing the next generation of performers is honoured through a night of live music.

Ipswich City Symphony Orchestra founder Gemma D'Aubbonnett's death from cancer last December spawned the planning of The Romance of the Movies, a tribute to the life of the prolific music teacher.

Conductor Patrick Burns will lead the orchestra through a selection of music from the likes of Dances with Wolves, Romeo and Juliet, and Cinema Paradiso.

In addition to talented guest artists including Tim McCallum, Hannah Dahlenburg and Troy Castle, the line-up includes some of Mrs D'Aubbonnett's former vocal and instrumental students from the group Bella Voci.

Gemma D'Aubbonnett pictured with husband Peter

Bella Voci member Mavis Starkey said their beloved tutor's death came as a shock and a sad loss.

"I just burst out crying. I didn't know what to think at the time," Ms Starkey said.

"We were all shocked just because of how fast it all happened."

Mrs D'Aubbonnett was only 67 when she lost her relatively brief battle with cancer.

Her departure triggered an outpouring of tributes from those who had crossed paths with Mrs D'Aubbonnett and the orchestra over the years.

Husband of 43 years Peter was left shattered but got to work almost immediately in organising the tribute concert, which will be held at the Ipswich Civic Centre on April 27.

He said the planning was progressing well.

"We are lucky to have talented people like the pianist Francis Atkins and Tim McCullum, who finished second on The Voice," he said.

"We also have the soprano Hannah Dahlenburg and baritone Troy Castle."

Ticket information is available at ipswichciviccentre.com.au