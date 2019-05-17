Students get crazy for a cause at Clinton

Connor Ainsworth, Aysha Rickman, Kevin Walmsley, Leah Shaw, Matthew McGregor and Kiesha Willis from Clinton State School who are hosting a crazy sock day on 17 May 2019 to raise money for charity.

CRAZY colours and zany designs will fill classrooms at Clinton State School today as students raise money for an important cause.

Hosting a crazy sock day, the student council is raising money for Give Me 5 For Kids, a charity that will see the money go towards local children's wards in both Gladstone and Rockhampton.

Originally planning to raise the money for their own projects, the group of students decided to selflessly help out those in need.

Student Council member Kiesha Willis said fundraising for the cause was a no-brainer.

"I'm glad we are supporting Give Me 5 For Kids because it's good to know our free dress day is supporting a good cause," she said.

"It's great to share the money with sick kids who need it more than we do.

"It's important to support our local community."

BRIGHT IDEA: Kiesha Willis, Matthew McGregor, Leah Shaw, Kevin Walmsley, Aysha Rickman and Connor Ainsworth from Clinton State School are hosting a crazy sock day on May 17 to raise money for charity. Matt Taylor GLA160519SOCK

Give Me 5 for Kids is a national fundraiser, supporting regional children's hospital wards for the past 25 years.

The charity began in the mid 90s

as a coin drive and has since raised $25.9million nationally, benefiting over 40 children's hospital wards.

The Clinton State School student council will collect a gold coin donation from students participating in the day.

Student council member Kevin Walmsley said the day would be rewarding for students around the school.

"We want to see smiles on sick kids' faces and by raising money we are doing that."