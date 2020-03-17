Students get an A for attitude at Life Education

Gladstone South State School Photo - (L-R) Year 6 students - Niel Torres and Ella Hodges and Year 5 students Abernathy Hewitt and Tehlia Kain

STUDENTS at Gladstone South State School have scored an A for attitude after taking part in an innovative Life Education Queensland program that teaches children how to make good friends, deal with bullies and develop self-respect.

Years 5 and 6 classes visited the iconic Healthy Harold van last week to attend Relate, Respect, Connect – a program that empowers students with skills to help them develop safe and respectful relationships face-to-face and online.

Life Education Queensland CEO Michael Fawsitt said the program was particularly relevant ahead of this week’s National Day of Action Against Bullying, on March 20.

Gladstone educator Ellen Patane said the program promoted positive peer relationships and included practical advice such as how to respond to disrespectful behaviour.

“I teach the children to put themselves in others’ shoes and ask themselves, ‘How would I feel if someone was treating me this way?’” Ms Patane said.

“The program also teaches children the importance of staying calm and taking the time to think before responding to online trolling.”

The program is just one of 23 modules delivered by Life Education Queensland.