Students gain deeper democracy knowledge

KNOWLEDGEABLE: Gladstone region councillors with Ambrose State School Year 5/6 students (from left) Alex Hiron, Nikita Davis, Charlie Long, Jesse Henderson, Hayley Fagg, Declan Brough, Zeeta Geiger, Stevi Cameron, Charlie Kelly, Lily Staples, Riley Kozloff, Jocie Campion, Max Cosgrove, Zoe King, Sarah Tankard, Vaughn Siebenhausen, Kaleb Shields, Shannon Brough and Alicia Creed and teacher Mathew Williams (rear) at the Queensland Country Women's Association hall at Ambrose. Matt Harris

IT'S been a busy week for a group of Ambrose State School Year 5 and 6 students who went on an excursion to watch a Gladstone Regional Council meeting.

But there was no long bus trip for the students as they walked a matter of metres across Gentle Annie Rd to the Ambrose QCWA hall to watch democracy in action.

On their best behaviour throughout the morning, the Humanities and Social Sciences students relished the opportunity to see the inner workings of council, according to principal Andrew Collis.

"Seeing and participating 'hands-on' is one of the best ways to learn and the students are able to get a deeper understanding of knowing what happens in local government which directly impacts their community," Mr Collis said.

"It was great for the students to meet the councillors, ask questions and hear from them what they do and how they benefit the community."

Two students, Charlie K and Alex H, wrote a report about the meeting.

"The most interesting part of the day was watching the councillors take turns to speak about issues," they said.

"The thing we would have liked to hear discussed was how weeds like parthenium, lantana, leucaena and giant rats tail could be controlled.

"Students, councillors and (the) general public enjoyed a delicious morning tea that was supplied by the Ambrose CWA members."

Gladstone Regional Council hosted its May 7 meeting at the Ambrose QCWA hall. Matt Harris

Mayor Matt Burnett said it was great to have the Ambrose students sit in on the meeting.

"It's was fantastic to see the year 5 and 6 students from Ambrose State School attend the general council meeting," Cr Burnett said.

"It's a great way for them to gain insight into what we as a council do for the region and how decisions are made.

"It's also a great way for the councillors to engage with younger members of our community."