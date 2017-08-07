Students focus on keeping Great Barrier Reef healthy.

THE FUTURE health of the Great Barrier Reef was a major focus for students from the region's Reef Guardian Schools during the annual Future Leaders Eco Challenge on Curtis Island recently.

More than 50 students brainstormed solutions to the reef's main threats including climate change, declining water quality, coastal development, direct use and marine debris.

The Reef Guardian Schools program is a Great Barrier Reef Marine Parl Authority education initiatve and is supported by the Gladstone Regional Council.

You may also be interested in:

Sport and recreation grants help clubs aim for goals

Vandals ruin, steal before project is even complete

Mayor Matt Burnett said council was proud to support the Eco Challenge because a healthy reef was not only vital for Australian tourism, but a key to Gladstone's future as a regional tourist destination and gateway to places like Heron Island.

"As community leaders, we must encourage future generations to learn about the value of coastal ecosystems and their role in maintaining the reef's health," councillor Burnett said.

"Here in Gladstone, with our close proximity to the reef, our school students have the perfect opportunity to study first hand these ecosystems to develop greater awareness about how they work in with the huge chain of reefs further out."

Other supporters of the Eco Challenge included Gladstone Ports Corporation, CQUniversity, Fitzroy Basin Association, Gidarjil Development Corporation, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Gladstone Local Marine Advisory Committee.