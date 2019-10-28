Menu
Josie Timms, Reef Large, the Hon. Yvette D'Ath, Faisal Agha and Taryn Whittingham at Parliament House in Brisbane on 22 October for the Buy Smart Competition
News

Students excel in state competition

SAM REYNOLDS, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
FOUR Gladstone students made their mark on this year’s Office of Fair Trading’s Buy Smart Competition.

More than 1000 students from across the state entered the consumer awareness prize.

Reef Large and Faisal Agha from Kin Kora State School came third and highly commended respectively in the Years 4 to 6 category.

Trinity College also had two winners.

Josie Timms won highly commended in the Years 7 to 9 category.

Taryn Whittingham came third in the Years 10 to 12 category.

The students were presented with their awards by Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D’Ath at Parliament House on October 22.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher congratulated the students on their outstanding efforts.

“Gladstone students have really stood up and stood out,” Mr Butcher said.

He said the entries covered topics of budgeting, scam avoidance, and advice for buying and running a car.

Kin Kora State School principal Jorgen Neilson said the school had entered the competition for the past three years and was proud of the two students who won.

Trinity College was asked for comment but did not respond before deadline.

Gladstone Observer

