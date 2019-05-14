Students encouraged to get a book for reading challenge

BOOK WORMS: The 2019 Premier's Reading Challenge aims at getting more children to discover a love for reading.

GLADSTONE's school students are encouraged to get a book and register for this year's Premier's Reading Challenge.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the program is to help develop a passion for reading at a young age.

"We know literacy is a powerful tool which gives children the best start at school, but also builds a solid foundation that shapes every aspect of their lives,” Mr Butcher said.

For the first time since the program was launched 14 years ago, the challenge will now include books written in Indonesian and Italian.

"Students who speak English as an additional language or dialect, along with Indigenous students, may choose to read books in their first language.”

Last year, 95 percent of school students took part in the challenge and Mr Butcher said they're now aiming for 100 per cent participation.

"More than 181,000 young Queenslanders took part in the challenge, including individual readers and participants from 1012 schools and 388 early childhood education and care services, reading more than 2.46 million books,” he said.

The challenge runs from May 13 to August 23 and students from Prep to Year 9 are welcome to participate.

Home schooled students can choose to participate in the Reading Challenge and children in early childhood education programs can take part from August 12-23.

For more information, visit readingchallenge.education.qld.gov.au.