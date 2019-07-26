Students to get their hands dirty for National Tree Day

Rachel Townsend at Lake Callemondah as part of last year's National Tree Day celebrations in Gladstone.

Rachel Townsend at Lake Callemondah as part of last year's National Tree Day celebrations in Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA290718TREE

STUDENTS from Rosella Park School and Clinton State School will get their hands dirty today as part of Schools National Tree Day alongside Olympian Libby Trickett.

Trickett will visit the schools to carry out a garden-planting exercise with students.

Bill Robertson Toyota dealer principal James Robertson said the business had committed to supporting the two schools as part of the program.

"Schools Tree Day is a great way to teach kids how important it is to connect with nature and why we need to give back to the environment," Mr Robertson said.

Mr Robertson said staff were "thrilled" to have Trickett visiting for the program.

Gladstone Region councillor Desley O'Grady said Tondoon Botanic Gardens was offering free trees to other schools wanting to participate.

Several schools and kindergartens across the region registered to participate.

"Depending on how much space schools have available, they can choose from a small tree or shrub native to the Port Curtis Region to plant in their grounds," Cr O'Grady said.

Bill Robertson Toyota, Gladstone Regional Council and Conservation Volunteers Australia will co-host a free community tree-planting event this Sunday to celebrate the annual National Tree Day.

Volunteers will plant a variety of local native species to help restore and strengthen the vegetation at Joe Joseph Park.

It aims to increase habitat for local wildlife and prevent erosion and sediment entering the Gladstone Harbour.

The community tree-planting event will take place at Joe Joseph Park on Sunday at 9am and is open to everyone.

All tools, equipment, plants and mulch will be provided.

Participants are asked to bring a hat, closed in shoes and some gloves and a water bottle.