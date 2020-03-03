Menu
Desley O'Grady, Michaela Hancock, Jordan McIntosh, Nick Wode, Rory Bryce-Simpson and Jo-Anne Leeson at Rosella Park School's Clean Up Day event, February 28, 2020
News

Students contribute to community with clean-up

Sam Reynolds
Sam Reynolds
3rd Mar 2020 2:00 PM
WITH tongs in one hand and rubbish bags in the other, the students of Rosella Park School went to work cleaning up on Friday.

Classroom teacher Jo-Anne Leeson said the event was organised by the Year 12 students as part of their active citizenship subject.

The subject helps the students learn about how they can take part in and contribute to the community.

Students and teachers gear up for Rosella Park School's Clean Up Day event
As part of the subject, the students decided to take part in Clean Up Schools Day, part of the Clean Up Australia Day initiative.

They also hosted a yellow-themed free dress day to raise money for Clean Up Australia Limited.

Michaela Hancock and Rory Bryce-Simpson find some litter
The clean-up started with Year 12 student Michaela Hankcock explaining safety requirements and equipment.

Then it was all hands on deck as students from Years 10-12 picked up rubbish around the school grounds.

But it wasn’t an easy feat, with few pieces of litter around to be picked up.

Sally Brierley, Zac Jenner and Rhonda Bianchi at Rosella Park School's Clean Up Day event
After making the school grounds spick and span, the Year 12s cleaned up the carpark and garden.

As a reward for hard work, students enjoyed an iceblock to cool down.

