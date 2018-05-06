Students attend council meeting at Rosedale

KEEN: Students from Rosedale High School and Discovery Christian College attended the Gladstone Regional Council general meeting at Rosedale on May 1.

KEEN: Students from Rosedale High School and Discovery Christian College attended the Gladstone Regional Council general meeting at Rosedale on May 1. Contributed

DEMOCRACY is alive and well in the Discovery Coast region if last Tuesday's Gladstone Regional Council general meeting at Rosedale is any indication.

Almost 60 students from Rosedale High School and Discovery Christian College sat in on the meeting, listening intently and also asking some tough questions.

Councillor Peter Masters said the meeting was well received by the general public and students.

"They've been studying the different tiers of government and democracy in their current curriculum,” Cr Masters said.

"They sat through the meeting, we broke and had lunch and then afterwards we opened the floor up to the students.

"We stayed there for just over an hour answering questions from the floor and some of the kids' questions were very articulate.

"I was very surprised - a lot of these kids were from high school but there was also primary-aged children from Discovery (Christian College) - they had some well researched questions.

"They were very well put together and put us under the pump.”

Students from Rosedale High School and Discovery Christian College attended the Gladstone Regional Council general meeting at Rosedale on May 1. Contributed

Cr Masters said the students' questions covered a vast array of topics.

"There were various road issues and you had generic questions you'd expect from that age demographic regarding recreational facilities, improvements in the parks andskate parks,” he said.

"They also gave us some positive feedback like the upgrade of Tom Jeffery Park.

"You never know what you're going to expect when you take questions from school students, but these ones were very well researched.

"It's a credit to themselves, their parents and the schools they represented.”

Discovery Christian College Year 6 teacher Ben Mudie said the meeting had inspired his students.

"We sat in the Rosedale Memorial Hall and were able to witness how the members discussed and passed various items,” he said.

"We were given opportunity after the general meeting to ask questions.

"The topics brought up included a wide range of issues such as pounds and playgrounds, football and fencing, cinemas and speed limits.

"The responses helped us to understand the various roles of the council.

"Some children are now inspired to continue to serve in our community with different projects or issues they wish to raise with the council.

"Maybe we have a future mayor in our midst.”