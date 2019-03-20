Menu
STUDENTS were placed in to lock down after an intense situation at Gladstone South State School. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3
Students at Gladstone South SS placed in to lockdown

Mark Zita
20th Mar 2019 2:17 PM
STUDENTS were placed into lock down this afternoon at Gladstone South State School.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said at 1.45pm police were called to the school's administration building after a parent was acting aggressively.

The school was placed into lockdown.

When officers arrived 10 minutes later, she was starting to calm down and is currently talking to police officers.

A QPS spokesman said no threat was made to the school and it was following internal standard lock down procedures.

