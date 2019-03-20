Students at Gladstone South SS placed in to lockdown
STUDENTS were placed into lock down this afternoon at Gladstone South State School.
A Queensland Police spokesperson said at 1.45pm police were called to the school's administration building after a parent was acting aggressively.
The school was placed into lockdown.
When officers arrived 10 minutes later, she was starting to calm down and is currently talking to police officers.
A QPS spokesman said no threat was made to the school and it was following internal standard lock down procedures.