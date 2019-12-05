Menu
Students acknowledged for achievements

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
GLADSTONE Ports Corporation has supported leaders of tomorrow by presenting bursaries to school leavers.

GPC presented 25 bursaries to students for their attitude, academic achievements and commitment to their community.

Caillean Byrne was the Gladstone State High School Student of the Year
People, community and sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor said GPC was proud to have provided bursaries to students for almost 30 years.

"It is such a pleasure to see these bursaries handed out in schools across Bundaberg, Gladstone and Rockhampton at the graduation ceremonies," Ms Winsor said.

"As a mother of a graduate myself this year, I think it is fantastic to be able to support our region's children as they look to the next chapter of their lives.

"We are fostering the leaders of tomorrow and potentially the future leaders of our business here at GPC."

