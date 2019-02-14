Menu
A 13-year-old boy has been hospitalised after he was hit by a vehicle this morning.
UPDATE: Witnesses describe moment teen was hit by vehicle

Toni Benson-Rogan
14th Feb 2019 7:51 AM | Updated: 10:08 AM
UPDATE | WITNESSES who saw a young boy hit by a vehicle this morning have told emergency personnel the boy was thrown over the vehicle on impact.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said eye-witnesses described how the boy, confirmed to be 13-years-old, hit the windscreen before being thrown into the air and over the vehicle.

Paramedics transported the boy from Childers to Bundaberg Hospital earlier this morning after he sustained a large bruise on his head.

The spokesman said the boy would have a CT scan at the hospital to assess his injuries and a decision would be made whether he would be transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

EARLIER | A SCHOOL-AGED student has been hit by a vehicle in Childers.

The young boy, whose exact age is unclear, is en route to Bundaberg Hospital after he was struck by the vehicle on Churchill St about 6.45am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the boy sustained head injuries during the incident and is believed to be in a stable condition, but paramedics were taking precautions due to the injury.

A RACQ LifeFlight helicopter has been requested to meet the ambulance at Bundaberg Hospital for transportation, where he will be flown to is not confirmed.

