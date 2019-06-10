'He really deserves this': Student receives offer with ADFA

Kynan Elliott has received an offer as a maritime warfare officer with the Australian Navy

Kynan Elliott has received an offer as a maritime warfare officer with the Australian Navy Contributed

A SENIOR Toolooa State High School student has been offered a position as a Maritime Warfare Officer with the Australian Defence Force Academy.

Kynan Elliott said he was excited to receive the news a couple of weeks ago, and is keen to commence training in January.

The process involved making an application, taking an aptitude test and participating in interviews with defence personnel.

Kynan said he joined the Navy cadets about three years ago, and it was during that time that he decided he wanted to apply.

His interest in joining the Navy was solidified when he visited Townsville earlier this year with the Navy cadets and had the opportunity to go on the HMAS Choules, an LSD carrier, while it was docked.

"The experience I had to go on HMAS Choules ... concreted that desire to go into the defence force with the Navy," Kynan said.

Kynan Elliott will train to become a Maritime Warfare Officer. Contributed

Kynan said he is thoroughly looking forward to his journey ahead in the Navy.

"I feel excited, very happy and really relieved," he said.

His mother, Sherie Elliott, said she is "extremely proud" of her son's efforts.

"This is something he has wanted for a very long time," Mrs Elliott said.

"He works so incredibly hard and he really deserves this."

Kynan will commence his first 22 weeks of training at HMAS Creswell in NSW in January.

Following a year of training, Kynan hopes to study a degree in either Engineering or Computing at UNSW, through a partnership with ADFA.

He will then return to his training as a Maritime Warfare Officer.