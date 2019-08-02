Student musicians to perform with Queensland's best

MUSIC MAGIC: Tannum Sands State High School students Talia Clow, 14, Logan Nutley, 12, Andrew Campbell, 14, Jade Barwick, 16, and Jade Rankin, 14, will play alongside the Queensland Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Under the Stars in Gladstone tonight.

EIGHT students from Tannum Sands, Toolooa and Gladstone State High schools will have the opportunity to perform alongside the Queensland Symphony Orchestra tonight at Symphony Under the Stars.

The musicians auditioned for a place in the Gladstone Prodigy Program in May and have been rehearsing ever since.

They include: Tannum Sands State High School students Jade Rankin (violin), Talia Clow (violin), Andrew Campbell (viola), Jade Barwick (double bass) and Logan Nutley (oboe); Toolooa State High School students Nathan Jacob (trombone) and Chris Benson (tuba); and Kelsey Ingham (cello) from Gladstone State High School.

The eight students have been invited to perform a medley from The Pirates of the Caribbean with the QSO for the final song of the night.

Oboist Logan Nutley, 12, said he was "nervous but excited” about the opportunity to perform with the musicians in the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

Logan said he was looking forward to the experience and the "opportunity to perform with other musicians who like doing the same thing as me”.

He has been playing the oboe for four years and hopes to join the QSO one day.

"The QSO came to my primary school and that's where my passion for music started,” Logan said.

He said he also wanted to teach music in the future and "help promote music in regional areas”.

Violinist Talia Clow, 14, said performing with QSO would be a good opportunity. She has been playing the violin since Year 3 and hopes to one day become a music tutor.

"I just love the challenging music ... more challenging stuff is really fun,” Talia said.

"It's also good to learn what (QSO) play.”

The free Symphony Under the Stars concert will start at 7pm, with pre-show entertainment from 5.30pm, at the GPC Marina Stage. The concert is presented by Gladstone Regional Council and Australia Pacific LNG and operated by ConocoPhillips.