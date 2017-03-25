30°
Student ideas benefiting community

Emily Pidgeon
| 25th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
IMPORTANT WORK: Social Innovation Studio program manager Robin Dick, talking to Kalina Lauer and Mohd Aleem Khan.
IMPORTANT WORK: Social Innovation Studio program manager Robin Dick, talking to Kalina Lauer and Mohd Aleem Khan. Paul Braven GLA240317INNOVATION

UNIVERSITY students have come together to brainstorm ideas and improve the community.

The CQUniversity students have spent eight days participating in CQUni's Social Innovation Studio working with community partners, Welcoming International Neighbours, Agapi Enterprises Inc and Creative Recycling, to create big ideas for the region's future.

CQUni student Christine Buxton said she was passionate about community resilience.

"I'm new to Gladstone, but growing up in a small mining town, ... I've definitely seen the importance of creativity to regional communities,” Ms Buxton said.

SIS Gladstone project manager Ashley Clarke said the students and community partners gained insights from the experience.

"It's a beautifully messy process where you have to have an open mind to consolidate findings, talk to communities and keep exploring and failing ... without going down one road to find new pieces of information it takes completely different direction,” Ms Clarke said.

The Pitch Presentations are today. The public can see the projects from 4-6pm at the Leo Zussino Building at CQUniversity Gladstone Marina's campus.

