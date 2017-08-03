Student art continues meaning of NAIDOC

TRADITIONAL: Students Angus Gould, 10, Finlae Harris, 11, Savannah Ryan, 10, and Troy Gould, 12, discuss the artwork they made.

STUDENTS at Gladstone West State School are seeing Aboriginal perspectives through creating Indigenous art.

A mural project at the school aims to show children the meaning of NAIDOC to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

Gladstone West State School's community education counsellor Jade Pengelly hopes the project will teach children about an inclusive Australian culture.

"Looking at our Indigenous ways and culture and seeing how every Australian is a part of that, and having the experience of working together and helping each other is part of our cultural beliefs,” she said.

Artist Patricia Coleman has led projects based on animal paintings promoting ideas such as environmental protection and NAIDOC Week.

And as it turns out, making mistakes while painting are not always a bad thing.

"A lot of the kids think they're doing mistakes but it just ends up being part of the painting,” Ms Coleman said.

"You don't have to plan everything to the last dot.”

The school received $1000 from the National NAIDOC Committee for their Aboriginal art project.

Ms Pengelly said ongoing financial support would allow students to create individual paintings.

Year 6 student Troy Gould, 12, is particularly fond of painting turtles.

"I like doing the turtles mostly, because they're (part of) our culture,” he said.

"I like painting about them because I usually like turtles and how they look and the pattern on their shell.”