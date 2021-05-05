Four arrested after Stuart MacGill allegedly kidnapped

Four men have been arrested after former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill was allegedly kidnapped and held for ransom.

Police said in a statement that the 50-year-old was approached by a 46-year-old man at Cremorne on Sydney's Lower North Shore on April 14 about 8pm.

He was then allegedly forced into a car by the man and two other men before being driven to a property at Bringelly in Sydney's west where he was threatened with a gun.

Police say MacGill was held for an hour before being driven to nearby Belmore in the southwest and dumped.

Stuart MacGill in 2017. Picture: Adam Yip

He is believed to have been badly hurt before being released.

MacGill had been working at Greek restaurant Aristotle's in Neutral Bay with his current partner before the alleged kidnapping.

The incident was reported to police six days later on April 20.

Four men, aged 27, 29, 42 and 46, were arrested during early morning raids across Sydney this morning and taken to local police stations for questioning.

Detectives are currently searching homes at Sutherland, Caringbah, Brighton Le-Sands, Banksia and Marrickville.

The 50-year-old played 44 Test matches for Australia and three One Day Internationals.

As a leg-spinner, he was the successor to Australia's greatest ever wicket-taker Shane Warne and took 208 test wickets.

MacGill grew up in Perth and began playing professional cricket for Western Australia in 1993. He moved to Sydney to progress his career and was a mainstay in the New South Wales cricket side from 1996 to 2008.

In 2014, he split with former Neighbours actor Rachel Friend. The former couple share two children.

