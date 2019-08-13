Strutting with your mutt to raise money for a good cause

STRUT FOR YOUR MUTT: Kevin and Judy Whicker are inviting the community to participate in Gladstone Animal Rescue Group's Strut 4 Mutts walk on August 25.

STRUT FOR YOUR MUTT: Kevin and Judy Whicker are inviting the community to participate in Gladstone Animal Rescue Group's Strut 4 Mutts walk on August 25. Jessica Perkins

GLADSTONE Animal Rescue Group is encouraging people in the community to put on their walking shoes next weekend to walk and raise money for a good cause.

The group's first Strut 4 Mutts walk aims to raise funds for GARG and programs they facilitate such as the Last Litter program.

Volunteer Cathy Thomas said people who wish to walk with a dog but don't have one are even are able to "rent a dog” for the day.

"If you don't have a dog that you are able to walk and you want to walk, we are going to offer our foster dogs and you can rent them to help and walk them,” she said.

Ms Thomas said it was important for people to get involved to support the cause and help the rescue of animals.

"We are a local charity ... everything you donate, raise or participate in - everything stays in Gladstone and helps local animals.”

People can participate in either the 1km or 2km walk.

There will be a jumping castle, cake stall, face painting, an adoption tent and more on the day. For those wanting photos with their pooch, Ms Thomas said they will have a photographer at the event.

GARG president Judy Whicker said they were grateful for the community support and aim to continue the fundraising walk in years to come.

The Strut 4 Mutts walk will be held next Sunday behind the Gladstone Marina Stage.

Gates open at 8am and the walk starts at 9am. Registrations are open now but you can still register at the event.