STRUTH: The theme for the 1770 Festival 2020 is here. Picture: Supplied.
News

Struth! The theme for 1770 Festival has been revealed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Dec 2019 5:00 AM
Get your pluggers and cork-strung hats out, the 1770 Festival theme has been revealed.

The 1770 festival’s theme is Encounters in Country, an Australiana Festival Street Parade to mark the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook’s landing in the Town of 1770.

The parade will start on May 23 at the 1770 Marina and end at the 1770 Festival grounds.

This free event encourages all individuals, community groups, businesses, schools to dress up as it’s a celebration of culture and community.

Applications are open now.

1770 Festival in 2020 is supported by Gladstone Regional Council and the Queensland Government.

To apply to be a Performer, Stallholder or Volunteer, go to the website www.visitagnes1770.com.au/1770-festival/ and complete the expression of interest.

