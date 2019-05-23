Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Reject Shop in the Bourke Street Mall in Melbourne.
The Reject Shop in the Bourke Street Mall in Melbourne.
Business

Struggling Reject Shop to close stores

by Michael Mehr
23rd May 2019 3:28 PM

The Reject Shop's chief executive has quit after the troubled retailer announced store closures and slashed its full-year guidance to predict a loss of up to $2 million.

The company said Ross Sudano would leave "in the near term" and general manager of supply chain, strategy and innovation Dani Aquilina had been appointed acting CEO while it searched for a replacement.

Shares in The Reject Shop, which as recently as February reiterated its expectation of a full-year profit of between $3.1 million and $4.1 million, were 6.2 per cent lower after 25 minutes of trade on Thursday and close to the 14-year trough they hit in November.

The Reject Shop said merchandising and operational changes it had implemented in the hope of a turnaround had fallen short, with the result it now expected a loss of $1 million to $2 million.

"The reduced earnings guidance reflects a tough trading environment in the retail sector which has continued to be impacted by low consumer confidence, flat wages, increases in the cost of living and a rapidly falling housing sector," the company said in a statement.

"Gross margins have fallen as the expected benefits from sales and merchandise related initiatives have not landed with consumers during the half."

Seven stores will close by the end of June after the company was unable to negotiate "acceptable" rents, leaving a network of 357 outlets. It did not say which stores would close.

Breville non-executive chairman Steven Fisher and Zac Midalia, who represents the Allensford group that this year tried to buy The Reject Shop, have joined the company board.

At 1025 AEST, Reject Shop shares were worth $2.13, 75 per cent down on their April 2018 valuation.

More Stories

business reject shop retail shops

Top Stories

    'Great opportunity': Gladstone at forefront of reef tourism

    premium_icon 'Great opportunity': Gladstone at forefront of reef tourism

    Environment 'This is the place where we can truly change the way people think about the planet'

    Brother-in-law needs stitches after one-punch attack

    premium_icon Brother-in-law needs stitches after one-punch attack

    News The pair got into a fight over a photo posted on Facebook

    'Outdated look': CBD to be given $2m footpath facelift

    premium_icon 'Outdated look': CBD to be given $2m footpath facelift

    News The project will be funded by council and the State Government.

    Animal rescue group's desperate plea for foster carers

    premium_icon Animal rescue group's desperate plea for foster carers

    News The group have 21 dogs in care and want to be able to take on more