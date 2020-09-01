‘Stronger together’: Regional councils to form partnership

GLADSTONE Regional Council voted to collaborate with other councils in Central Queensland today, thus forming the Central Queensland Regional Organisation of Councils.

CQROC’s members include Banana, Central Highlands and Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire councils along with Rockhampton Regional Council.

It was formed following the winding up of the Central Queensland Local Government

Association in 2013 to continue collaboration for the enhancement of regional economic growth, social capacity and environmental sustainability.

Mayor Matt Burnett said working with the region’s neighbours made sense for future councils.

“I am happy to put my name and Councillor Goodluck’s name down as CEO, but I think it will just come back at some point for another resolution,” Cr Burnett said

Cr Goodluck praised the work that CQROC had recently undertaken.

“On the recent journey down to Brisbane and to Parliament House, which the Mayor and I attended with the members of CQROC, we had two and a half hours of contact with ministers in the room in Parliament House,” he said.

“We talked about important projects like inland rail and the Gladstone port access road, a whole range of different projects.

“I think the Rockhampton Regional Council has decided to come on board again is testament to the work CQROC is doing and we are stronger together.”

Councillors voted unanimously to appoint Cr Burnett as the Primary Director and Cr Goodluck as the Alternate Director to act in place of Cr Burnett should he be absent.

The incorporation process will incur legal fees of $4,400 and company registration fees of $408, to be shared among the CQROC members.