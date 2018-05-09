Strong winds couldn't blow away victory at raft race

CLOSE FINISH: The ladies go head to head at Baffle Creek

JUST as victory appeared in sight for the Rainbow Warrior, a major malfunction almost cost the team the prestigious Ladies Raft Race at Baffle Creek on the weekend.

Skipper, Ruth Gledhill, said lady luck eventually shined brightly for the team and deserted arch rivals, the Remax team, which got caught up in the last buoy.

"We started out really well but it got a bit tight around the first buoy and we all bunched up," Ms Gledhill said.

When the raft lost its rudder, the chances of winning the race were almost sunk, with the Remax raft taking off.

Then as fate would have it, the tide turned and the Rainbow Warrior just caught up to snatch victory.

Remax however won both the men's and the family races.

Hundreds of spectators and participants from around the region converged on the annual event.

"We had people come from Bundaberg, Rosedale, Agnes Water and Gladstone," Ms Gledhill said.

The day kicked off with kids races, followed by American canoes, surfboards, kayaks and stand up paddle boards.

Blue ribbon events were the BYO Raft Race with the major prize money, the three-kilometre open kayak marathon and the Dog's Breakfast Race where teams were given materials to construct a raft.

Despite the overcast weather, strong winds and difficult current, all participants had a great time and ended the day comparing strategies over the famous Baffle Creek beer.

"We do this to raise money for the club and provide a great day out for the Baffle Creek community," Ms Gledhill said.