'Strong support': Supply Chain Expo showcases CQ industry

OPPORTUNITIES: The Gladstone Supply Chain Expo showcased what the region's resource and construction industry's supply chain can offer. Contributed

GLADSTONE businesses came out in force and showed strong confidence in the economic future of the region to industry, government and the general community at the Gladstone Supply Chain Expo last week.

The Gladstone Supply Chain Expo attracted a sellout of exhibitors, a heavy contingent of prime industry and the community to cement its position as the No.1 supply chain event in Central Queensland.

GEA chief executive officer Julie Gelder said the event pumped thousands of dollars into the community.

"The GEA now believe the advanced economic benefits will run into the hundreds of thousands over the next 12 months," MsGelder said.

"The Expo showcases the region's resource and construction industry's supply chain where businesses exhibit their capacities and capabilities to each other and to prime industry to essentially procure future work contracts.

"It gave small-medium enterprises the opportunity to connect with industry predominately through their procurement teams who were in strong attendance from practically all industries at the Expo.

"It is now up to those small-medium enterprises to cultivate those initial contacts and from our initial surveys the GEA believe strong associations and real contacts were created, which has the real possibility of the future economic benefits over the next few years running into the millions."

Special guests from around the state attended the Expo and who represented resource companies and buyers - from project investors and proponents, government representatives and industry associations to Tier 1 contractors and smaller firms.

"This year the GEA invited the Queensland Resources Council to release their Local Content Report, a report summarising major industry's progress in implementing the Code of Practice for Local Content across the state," MsGelder said.

"Direct spending by the resources industry in Gladstone increased by almost 59 per cent in 2017-2018 (and) the sector paid $1.1billion to Gladstone businesses, community groups and local government.

"The strong support prime industry has for local suppliers is paramount to the success of businesses in the region and the report shows industry support for the region is one of the strongest in Queensland.

"And it's through that support that local small-medium enterprises as well as the Gladstone Supply Chain Expo will grow and prosper."