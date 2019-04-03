Strong sentiment to Senator Anning's censure

Independent senator Fraser Anning has been censured in the Senate.

Independent senator Fraser Anning has been censured in the Senate. Mike Richards GLA240616PHAN

GLADSTONE residents have reacted strongly to the news of Senator Fraser Anning's parliamentary censure in the Senate chamber today.

According to the Parliament of Australia, a motion of censure is a strong statement from the chamber when "there is dissatisfaction with the performance of a particular minister".

It was put forward after the Senator's comments after the Christchurch attack last month.

While there is no constitutional or legal consequences for a censured politician, however the move is considered politically damaging to their career.

The motion was passed by a majority by of senators present, with one vote against from Cory Bernardi and One Nation members abstaining from the vote.

Fraser Anning has been humiliated by his colleagues, who labelled him “pathetic” and “shameful” in a rare show of bipartisanship, during a censure in the Senate. Here, Senator Sarah Hanson Young has her say. pic.twitter.com/n7OZ8Sicy2 — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) April 3, 2019

On The Observer's Facebook page, readers shared opinions from both sides of the argument.

Mr Anning previously lived in the Gladstone region.

"He's humiliated himself," Rodney Winn said.

"Could say he 'has egg on his face'?" Michelle Brothwell said.

"A lot more people agree with him then they think, just no-one's allowed to say they agree or they get abused," Robert Wilson said.

"Humiliating him in front of others isn't classed as bullying at all is it?" Llew Jensen said.

Across Australia, reaction has been just as strong on other social media platforms.

Greens Senator Larrisa Waters posted on Twitter asking for Queenslanders to "show their kind hearts and turf this racist out at the election".

The best censure motion against Fraser Anning will be if this is his last day in the Senate. Queenslanders, show your kind hearts and turf this racist out at the election. #auspol — Larissa Waters (@larissawaters) April 3, 2019

Earlier in the week, the Senator Waters posted a photo of herself giving the middle finger towards Fraser Anning as he spoke to media outside her office.

Senator Anning was unapologetic about his stance on immigration on Twitter.