Gladstone crews were called to West Gladstone after a “strong gas smell” was reported outside of a store. File photo.
News

‘Strong’ gas smell reported outside Gladstone store

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
21st Jun 2021 8:55 AM
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to a gas incident at West Gladstone on Sunday night.

Two crews attended a commercial property on the Dawson Highway and Park Street at 10.20pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews attended after reports someone noticed a “strong gas smell” outside of a store.

The QFES spokesman said crews used air monitoring gear and checked the building out but no readings were found.

He said crews left the scene in the hands of management.

dawson highway west gladstone
Gladstone Observer

