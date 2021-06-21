‘Strong’ gas smell reported outside Gladstone store

Gladstone crews were called to West Gladstone after a “strong gas smell” was reported outside of a store. File photo.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to a gas incident at West Gladstone on Sunday night.

Two crews attended a commercial property on the Dawson Highway and Park Street at 10.20pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews attended after reports someone noticed a “strong gas smell” outside of a store.

The QFES spokesman said crews used air monitoring gear and checked the building out but no readings were found.

He said crews left the scene in the hands of management.