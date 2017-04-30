Strong future for HookUp snapper

WHEN Brenda Oglesby started photographing the Boyne Tannum HookUp almost a decade ago, she never dreamed that one day her business would be in a position to sponsor the event.

"I never knew I'd be where I am now,” she said.

"HookUp's always been one of my favourite events ... I'm on the committee as well so it's great to be able to capture the event and share the photos with all the families.”

Brenda and her team have been providing regular updates on the HookUp's social media pages over the weekend, with photos and videos freely available as part of Strong Images' sponsorship of the event.

"This is the first year we've got the photo booth happening, which is something a little different for all the kids and families,” Brenda said.

"I think the highlight so far for me would be yesterday's Learn to Fish classes with all the kids - they loved it, I think they caught over ten fish.”

Brenda has been photographing the HookUp for seven years now - including four as a photographer with The Observer.

"I was self-taught at first,” she said.

"I think I learnt most of my (skills) at The Observer - you learn quickly under pressure!

"(Creating the business) just gave me that push to learn to do things on my own.”

Since leaving the newspaper Brenda has expanded her business beyond photography to include videography, decoration and events planning.

Brenda estimated she had photographed more than 50 weddings.

"I just really love weddings and recently got married myself,” she said.

As to how she went about choosing a photographer for her own wedding?

"It was a big decision,” she said.

"I take that on board for when people hire me as well.”