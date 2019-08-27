Strong finish to set up Central resurgance for next season

SOCCER: There's plenty to look forward to for Central Football Club after its season-high finish against Frenchville.

Central defeated the Football Central Queensland Premier League contenders 3-0 in the final minor round match to finish a credible fifth with five wins, four draws and nine losses.

POSITIVE: Central's Garth Lawrie in action earlier this year against Clinton. Matt Taylor GLA230319SOCC

Central captain Garth Lawrie said it had been a frustrating season but the finish would lay the foundation for 2020.

"Overall pretty disappointed not to make the finals but we blooded some young players," he said.

"They were Bryson Hardwick and Declan McKay who are both mid-fielders."

Dylan Clark opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and Lawrie followed suit seven minutes later against Frenchville.

Frenchville player Owen Mcilwraith added a third to Central with an own goal just prior to half-time.

Despite the strong finish to the season, Lawrie said the side was not consistent enough through the middle part of the season and that proved decisive to not nailing a top-four finals berth.

"We started well and finished well but lost games we should not have in the middle part of the season," he said.

"We had a few injuries but not using that as an excuse at all."

In a huge boost for the Central, the club will host Premier League games at Brian Niven Park from next season.

The handover was completed late last week following the Central Queensland Mariners FC decision to fold this year. "That will be massive for us," Lawrie said.

Meanwhile Central's cross-town rivals Clinton start its premiership defence the hard way. Clinton play Bluebirds - a team it defeated last weekend in the final minor round fixture 2-1 - at Clinton Oval this Saturday at 7pm.

The winner of this match will take on the loser out of Cap Coast and Frenchville who clash at Apex Park in Yeppoon.