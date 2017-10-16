QAL could face 'strong enforcement action' after chemical spill

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection will analyse water quality sampling from Gladstone Harbour.

STRONG enforcement action will be taken against Queensland Alumina Limited if a department probe confirms non-compliance with the company's environmental conditions.

Department of Environment and Heritage Protection officers have completed water quality sampling at the Gladstone Harbour following a sodium hydroxide spill from a QAL vessel last month.

Initial reports of the spill on September 25 suggested "several tonnes" of sodium hydroxide spilled into the harbour.

A department spokesperson said while the results were still to be finalised, harbour inspections showed no evidence of harm to marine life, no visible impact on the shoreline, or reported damage to other vessels.

"EHP will take strong enforcement action in line with the department's Enforcement Guidelines should the investigation find non-compliances with the requirements of QAL's environmental authority," the spokesperson said.

QAL said the spill happened when "caustic material" was being unloaded from the berthed vessel.

Caustic material is used at QAL to assist in the extraction of alumina from bauxite.

"QAL takes our environmental responsibility very seriously and we are currently assisting DEHP with their investigation," they said.

Members of the public can report pollution events to EHP's pollution hotline on 1300 130 372.