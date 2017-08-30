Strong desire for a ciggie sparks violent duo's Barney biff

A FIGHT that saw physical violence, kill threats, a damaged car bonnet, smashed phone and snapped sunglasses, all started over a packet of cigarettes.

A Gladstone couple, who cannot be named, were no strangers to the courtroom, having both appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court in the past month for breaching cross domestic violence protection orders they took out against each other.

While his partner appeared earlier in June, this week the Gladstone man appeared and pleaded guilty to one count of the DVO breach and one count of wilful damage.

The court heard at 2pm on July 7, police received a call from the man's girlfriend, reporting he had thrown a rock at her car, damaging it.

The pair were at a Barney Point residence with a friend of the girlfriend's when the couple got into a verbal argument.

The girlfriend and her friend walked outside and got in her car. The man followed them both, angered at realising his partner had locked the doors, not allowing him in.

He tapped on the window while holding a large rock, threatening to throw it if she didn't give him a cigarette.

Refusing to, she drove the car away from her partner but not before he hurled the rock at the bonnet of the car, leaving a large dint.

The man was arrested and released on bail. Just three days later the pair got into another argument which saw the woman push hard against the man's cheek in an act of violence.

The man told her he would "kill them both", sped up the car, did a U-turn and parked.

The pair got out of the car and the man's partner walked away with the cigarettes. He chased after her and grabbed her arm, leaving bruises and pinch marks, the court heard.

He then took her phone and smashed it on the ground, before walking into an address at Barney Point.

She followed him inside and sat down next to him. He asked her what she wanted, but she grabbed his sunglasses and snapped them in half.

The fight got physical, but was quickly broken up by a family member at the house.

Magistrate Melanie Ho ordered him to pay a $300 fine and complete a six-month good behaviour bond. No conviction was recorded.