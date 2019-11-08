Strong customer focus keeps Andersons ticking over

WINNERS: Andersons Auto City staff Matt Dixon, Sam Caldwell, Bryan Foster, owner Les Anderson, Dale Mann, Harmony Hiscock and Kris Fuller. Andersons won the Auto and Marine category at the 2019 Best in Business Awards. Les also took home an individual trophy – The Observer Innovation Award.

ANY Gladstone business that’s been in the game for 66 years must be doing something right and Andersons Auto City proved that at the 2019 Best in Business Awards.

The longstanding automotive dealership took home the Auto and Marine trophy at the awards, one of two trophies collected by owner Les Anderson on the night.

However taking home the Auto and Marine award was a true reflection of how the business has kept ahead of the game.

And the central focus of that is the customer.

“We have one motto in our business and that’s to create a customer for life and I think everything we do has to be around how we create a customer to come back tomorrow,” Mr Anderson said.

“It’s about focusing on our people, making sure they have the right training and are happy to be here, and making sure the customer’s experience is right.”

Andersons’ workshop runs like a freshly serviced car, but when you service 55 to 60 cars a day and sell about 70 cars a month, you need to be. It also means all 60 of your employees need to work as one.

“A really important part of our business and the motor industry is to make sure that your fixed operations business – which is your services and parts business – is really strong,” Mr Anderson said.

“We make sure the workshop is booked every week and every day, which is a real key to success in this industry.

“Without a strong back end you just wouldn’t be in business – you just can’t rely on the front-end of the business.”