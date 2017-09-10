Striving for success: new physio joins local team

READY TO GO: New physio, Nia Hisaria, has started at Strive Physio at the Gladstone GP Super Clinic, where she is working with Dom Brosnahan.

STRIVE Physio's new physiotherapist, Nia Hisaria is a keen roller derby skater who recently moved to Gladstone from Gujarat, India.

Her last job, for the Sports Authority in Gujarat state, involved working with the state volleyball team on prevention and injury management.

Ms Hisaria has completed her Masters in Sports Physiotherapy, and as a sportswoman herself (she used to roller skate at a national level in India), appreciates how important it is to athletes to get back to training.

New physio, Nia, has started at Strive Physio Office at GP Superclinic, working with Dom Brosnahan.

"You can only understand when you play yourself (how much you) absolutely (want to be able) to play again," she said.

But she cautioned: "I don't think you should push through it (pain), you push through it once, you push through it twice, it ends up becoming a big thing."

"Nia brings an excellent combination to physio," says Strive Physio business owner and physiotherapist, Dom Brosnahan - "gentle toughness."

"Nia's dedication to physio and sport in India has been a natural fit," he said.

