25°
News

Striving for success: new physio joins local team

READY TO GO: New physio, Nia Hisaria, has started at Strive Physio at the Gladstone GP Super Clinic, where she is working with Dom Brosnahan.
READY TO GO: New physio, Nia Hisaria, has started at Strive Physio at the Gladstone GP Super Clinic, where she is working with Dom Brosnahan. Mike Richards GLA080917PSYO
Julia Bartrim
by

STRIVE Physio's new physiotherapist, Nia Hisaria is a keen roller derby skater who recently moved to Gladstone from Gujarat, India.

Her last job, for the Sports Authority in Gujarat state, involved working with the state volleyball team on prevention and injury management.

Ms Hisaria has completed her Masters in Sports Physiotherapy, and as a sportswoman herself (she used to roller skate at a national level in India), appreciates how important it is to athletes to get back to training.

 

New physio, Nia, has started at Strive Physio Office at GP Superclinic, working with Dom Brosnahan.
New physio, Nia, has started at Strive Physio Office at GP Superclinic, working with Dom Brosnahan. Mike Richards GLA080917PSYO

"You can only understand when you play yourself (how much you) absolutely (want to be able) to play again," she said.

But she cautioned: "I don't think you should push through it (pain), you push through it once, you push through it twice, it ends up becoming a big thing."

"Nia brings an excellent combination to physio," says Strive Physio business owner and physiotherapist, Dom Brosnahan - "gentle toughness."

"Nia's dedication to physio and sport in India has been a natural fit," he said.

Meet Ms Hisaria at Strive Physio at the Gladstone GP Super Clinic or at Pilates sessions hosted by Strive.

Topics:  gladstone gp super clinic nia hisaria

Gladstone Observer
Gladstone MP comes out swinging against labour hire

Gladstone MP comes out swinging against labour hire

If it was up to Glenn Butcher there would be no labour hire companies.

A fresh, clean path ahead for Christie-Lee

STAR WORKER: Christie-Lee Donald has completed her traineeship for her certificate III in sterilisation services with the Mater Hospital.

Gladstone woman turns life around with new career.

Car rolls onto roof near Benaraby rail crossing

FLIPPED OUT: A car has crashed and rolled at Awoonga Dam Rd, Benaraby.

No one was injured but the driver has left in a police car.

Strange weather pattern spotted over CQ

HALO: This strange weather pattern was spotted over 1770 yesterday.

Did you see the "halo” over Agnes & 1770?

Local Partners