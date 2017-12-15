Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

STRIKE THREE: Prison term for serial chemist thief

Blooms The Chemist was broken into on August 3. Their glass front door was smashed with a hammer and a 30-year-old man stole a significant amount of medication.
Blooms The Chemist was broken into on August 3. Their glass front door was smashed with a hammer and a 30-year-old man stole a significant amount of medication. Mike Richards
Sarah Steger
by

THE man who smashed his way into a South Gladstone chemist with a hammer has been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment with a parole release date next Friday.

Michael Anthony Allan, 30, pleaded guilty to nine charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday - the most serious of which was breaking into Blooms The Chemist along Toolooa St earlier this year.

At 7pm on August 3, members of the public watched as Allan smashed a hammer into the glass front door of the victim business.

Prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens told acting Magistrate Mark Morrow the defendant then crawled through the damaged door, cutting his feet, legs and hands in the process.

He said Allan stole several boxes of medication.

The court was told none of the stolen items later found in Allan's backpack were able to be resold.

The day after the break-in, manager Raju Rapaka told The Observer what a blow to the store the incident was.

"It's just terrible ... small businesses in this area are already going through tough times," he said.

Mr Rapaka said Allan was a regular customer at the chemist and that he didn't "expect (the break-in) at all".

Sgt Stevens said when police found the defendant, he was "heavily under the influence of an unknown substance" and was taken to Gladstone Hospital.

This was Allan's third break-in at a chemist, the most recent occurring in 2016 at Bundaberg.

Allan is to be released on parole on December 22 after spending 127 days in custody.

He also pleaded guilty to eight other charges including three counts of public nuisance, one count of consume liquor on the road, one count of obstruct police, and two failures to appear.

Related Items

Topics:  break and enter crime drugs gladstonecourt police stealing theft

Gladstone Observer
WATCH: Massive truck fire closes lane on Bruce Hwy

WATCH: Massive truck fire closes lane on Bruce Hwy

The fire has since been extinguished but traffic delays are expected to continue while the scene is cleared.

Whistleblower accuses CQ prison guards of joy ride, threats

A whistleblower has come forward with allegations of guard misconduct at the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

ALLEGATIONS of clear security breaches and inmate exploitation

BREAKING: Japanese takeaway to open before Christmas

Ichi Maki is due to open at the Valley Shopping Centre in Gladstone soon.

Valley centre manager is hopeful new shop will open before Christmas

Car crashes into pole in Gladstone CBD after 'thong' mishap

MINOR DAMAGE: The vehicle's bumper was ripped during the incident.

A male driver was behind the wheel of the car at the time.

Local Partners