Strengthen your business at Supply Chain Expo

GLADSTONE businesses from either end of town are encouraged to attend or take part in next month's GEA Gladstone Supply Chain Expo.

The Supply Chain Expo, presented by APLNG, will be held at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre on April 12 from 9am-3pm.

Gladstone Engineering Alliance CEO Carli Homann said the expo is about putting Gladstone's capability on display.

"It's about educating, from the domestic user right through to the commercial user, the capability and capacity we have here in our region," she said.

"It's a day of networking and business development and to just have some conversation and open the door to possibly engage with some local businesses."

There will be 100 stalls available to browse on the day and businesses can book a stall through GEA.

GEA Gladstone Supply Chain Expo 2018 - on at the GECC on April 12 from 9am-3pm. Contributed

"There's plenty of room for everyone and we're trying to encourage as many businesses as possible to come and put their display on show," Ms Homann said.

"At the moment there's roughly 60 that are booked in and that varies from your engineering companies, environmental companies, civil contractors as well as some of the smaller engineering guys who can do your home reno work or sign off on your back decks and verandas.

"It's also about building your knowledge and education so we're encouraging anyone and everyone from industry to come down and learn about the companies."

One of those companies attending will be CQG Consulting, who provide environmental, engineering and planning consultancy services.

Business support manager Alison Bird said the company services a range of clients from local governments through to large projects requiring environmental advisors.

"This provides us an opportunity to network...

"Basically we can potentially work together and make a name for ourselves for any future works where partnerships are required," she said.