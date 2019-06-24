Strelow slams request of Adani register to declare jobs

AN ADANI job registry watchlist is not what is needed, Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow says, adding "it has overtones of a lack of trust" in Adani.

Cr Strelow has hit out at the idea, saying the region needs to focus on remaining confident after a long time of waiting for the Adani project to be approved and the lack of confidence in jobs and economy as a result.

The council-run job registry idea was put forward by Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, who penned a letter to the mayor last week expressing his disappointment.

The Morning Bulletin published a story about the letter in the weekend edition.

"No other mine project has captured the attention of Rockhampton people as much as Adani, and no other mine has promised to create as many jobs locally," Mr O'Rourke's letter read.

"There is confusion around the number of jobs that will be created on an ongoing basis by this project - a transparent record of jobs will clear up any confusion in the community."

In the weekend's story, Cr Strelow said: "The last thing we need is for the representatives of the different levels of government to be squabbling when our region is genuinely feeling confident and excited at long last."

Following the weekend story, Cr Strelow wrote to The Morning Bulletin on Saturday with the following statement:

"Residents of Rockhampton Region should know that council has daily contact, in fact multiple daily contacts, with various levels within the Adani company," she wrote.

"Now that the project has broken ground, many of these interactions are around employment and in formalising RRC's role in ensuring that we secure maximum possible jobs for our community.

"We expect to be able to speak more specifically about how this will work in coming weeks.

"And clearly there will be employment numbers available in due course.

"I expect that Adani will gladly release these numbers themselves. They deserve the pleasure of proving their detractors wrong!

"But I have objected to the idea of State Government requiring a public register to be established by anyone other than Adani because it has overtones of a lack of trust.

"The Premier has rightly said that she will hold Adani to account for the jobs they have promised.

"But for the State Government to then require a council to maintain a separate register is a special rule for just this one company - again.

"It's time to move forward on the basis of goodwill. And to firmly plant those goalposts in the ground!

"Our airport deal with Adani (where we build the runway at Carmichael mine in exchange for jobs) has not been formalised and no money has changed hands. We remain ready and willing to formalise this deal."