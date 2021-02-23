Menu
Joshua Liam Slater pleaded guilty to street racing.
Street racer in court after Gladstone drag

Jacobbe McBride
jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
23rd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
A street racer who versed his mate on a main Gladstone thoroughfare, appeared in court on Monday.

Joshua Liam Slater, 28, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to racing between vehicles or animals on a road.

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts to the court and Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow.

On December 17, at 11pm, at West Gladstone, Slater was observed by police engaging in a street race in his blue commodore sedan against a motorcycle on Park St.

Police intercepted both racers further up the road on the Dawson Hwy and identified the commodore driver as Slater.

A court heard Slater told police that he and his mate had been wanting to race for a while and, as the street was quiet, they decided to race then.

Slater was issued a notice to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Ms Hoskins said the defendant had no criminal history and a one-page traffic history.

“There was no unsafe manner of driving other than the fact they were racing,” she said.

“He was co-operative with police and made full admissions on the night of his offending.”

Acting Magistrate Morrow fined Slater $650 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

