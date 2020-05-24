Streaming movies up 455% in lockdown

ACTION: Gladstone families have been streaming 455% more movies during lockdown. Picture: iStock

MOVIE buffs have been working Gladstone’s modems overtime during COVID lockdown streaming movies to their heart’s content.

Since the advent of health restrictions, movie streaming in Australia has increased by a massive 455%, with locals chewing up data by the terabyte.

Beamafilm is a free movie streaming service that is available to all Gladstone Regional Library members.

Managing Director Louise Van Rooyen said Beamafilm is a movie-streaming service featuring hundreds of the best Aussie and independent films, award-winning documentaries and festival favourites.

“With other popular movie-streaming platforms offering less than 2 per-cent Aussie content, we’re proud and excited to say that more than 35 per cent of our films are local masterpieces – and they’re free for library members around the country,” she said.

“Beamafilm is a fantastic local resource for high-quality movies and documentaries.

“We hope you enjoy something new or rediscover a classic.”

Beamafilm has been getting a workout and here is a fascinating snapshot into what locals have been watching.

1. Catherine The Great

Dame Helen Mirren stars as the intelligent, resourceful and utterly determined empress of Russia, who has no intention of getting married again, nor handing over power to her son. It’s a political period drama and a love story about the most extraordinary woman of her age.

2. Arthur Newman

Starring Emily Blunt, Colin Firth and Anne Heche, this charming comedy is about a man who fakes his own death out of boredom and a woman posing as her own twin sister to avoid her own messy life. The pair team up to break into the homes of happy couples and pretend to be them.

3. Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn

A 2014 retelling of Mark Twain’s 19th century American classic sees two of literature’s most beloved characters on the adventure of a lifetime along the mighty Mississippi River. Starring Val Kilmer, Joel Courtney and Jake T Austin.

4. Mary Shelley

The writer who gave the world Frankenstein lived a life almost as fantastic as her fiction. Raised by a philosopher, the teenage Mary (Elle Fanning) begins a torrid, bohemian love affair with the poet Percy Shelley, which leads to a tale of passion, personal tragedy and of course, her Gothic masterpiece.

5. Smiley’s People

In this 1982 classic, former SIS agent George Smiley is called out of retirement to bust a clandestine operation run by his arch nemesis Karla at the Russian Secret Service, whereupon he discovers a secret important enough to kill for.

Gladstone Regional Council spokesman said libraries members are able to gain free access to a wide range of online materials.

“This includes ebooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines to borrow,” he said.

“Movies, TV series, and magazines are also accessible online.”

Beamafilm is available to more than 10 million Australians, as part of their membership of regional libraries.