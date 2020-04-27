Menu
Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: File
Streak broken with new Coast virus cases confirmed

Eden Boyd
26th Apr 2020 1:27 PM
THE number of patients with coronavirus on the Sunshine Coast has risen to 92 after two new cases were confirmed today.

Just three patients tested positive to the virus in Queensland in the past 24 hours, with revised data showing 1027 cases confirmed in the state.

The Coast last recorded a coronavirus case on Thursday, with the new figures revealing there were currently eight active cases in the region.

Currently, 964 of the 1030 confirmed Queensland cases had recently travelled overseas or had close contact with a confirmed case, such as their partner or flatmate.

There have been 98,422 coronavirus test undertaken in Queensland, with 1,364 tests undertaken in the past 24 hours.

Queensland's testing criteria has now been expanded so that anyone in the state who has a fever or acute respiratory symptoms can get tested.

