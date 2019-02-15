Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A seal caused traffic chaos on the Nepean Highway this evening. Picture: Twitter/@ScotPalmer
A seal caused traffic chaos on the Nepean Highway this evening. Picture: Twitter/@ScotPalmer
Offbeat

Stray seal sparks peak hour highway chaos

by Sophie Welsh
15th Feb 2019 9:19 AM

How did the seal cross the road? With a little trouble, apparently.

The Nepean Highway was brought to a standstill earlier at peak hour this afternoon when a seal became stranded on the road at Blairgowrie.

Victoria Police were called in to stop motorists from hitting the large seal, who was happy to flop around on the busy bayside road.

Traffic slowed to a crawl before the seal was eventually removed by a ranger.

A Victoria Police spokesman said that the seal safely made its way back to the water.

editors picks highway seal stray animal wildlife

Top Stories

    Man in hospital after car crashes into tree at Calliope

    premium_icon Man in hospital after car crashes into tree at Calliope

    News The crash occured 4kms near the Calliope crossroads last night.

    Report reveals encouraging signs for owners and investors

    premium_icon Report reveals encouraging signs for owners and investors

    News The Gladstone land market could be showing signs of lifting.

    'Mismanagement and bureaucracy' made bushfires worse: LNP

    premium_icon 'Mismanagement and bureaucracy' made bushfires worse: LNP

    Politics State Govt attacked for blocking inquiry into devastating fires

    Fresh look for airport website

    Fresh look for airport website

    News Makeover for Gladstone Airport website.

    • 15th Feb 2019 10:00 AM