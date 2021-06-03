Strategy to stop people fleeing Melbourne

Acting Premier James Merlino says extra police patrols will stop Melburnians fleeing the city’s lockdown. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

A “significantly increased number” of police officers will be out in force along Melbourne’s fringe this weekend to stop Melburnians fleeing the city’s lockdown.

Acting Premier James Merlino said health authorities had moved to abandon the “ring of steel” strategy to stop people travelling between regional Victoria and Melbourne used during the second wave last year as it was “very resource intensive”.

Instead, he warned extra police patrols would be conducting spot checks on vehicles in Melbourne and in regional Victoria.

More police officers will be out in force along Melbourne’s fringe this weekend. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Ian Currie

Authorised government officials will also be randomly checking businesses to make sure they are abiding by the latest Covid-19 rules.

“There is a suite of enforcement arrangements and fines that can be issued,” Mr Merlino told reporters on Thursday.

“Whether that is people gathering in contravention of the chief health officer’s directions, whether it is businesses not doing the right thing … I don’t want to be standing here sounding punitive … the vast majority of Victorians are absolutely doing the right thing.

“But there is a reason why we have got authorised officers who will be visiting retail outlets for example, Victoria Police conducting spot checks.

“There is a reason why we need to have those and if necessary, fines will be issued.”

Mr Merlino said he was not worried about people trying to flee Melbourne for regional Victoria because of the measures in place.

“I’m not too worried to be honest,” he said.

“I think the settings that we have in place... I think for all of those reasons, I’m not expecting too much of a problem.”

Mr Merlino announced two different sets of rules on Wednesday – one for regional Victoria and one for greater Melbourne.

Regional Victorians have been granted extra freedoms, with the lockdown removed.

Greater Melbourne’s lockdown has been extended for another seven days.

