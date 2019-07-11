Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Strap-on dildo thief caught in 'intimate position'

Elyse Wurm
by
11th Jul 2019 7:21 AM | Updated: 9:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COUPLE in the throes of an intimate rendezvous in a car were interrupted by police searching for a strap-on dildo swiped from an adult store earlier that day.

Warwick Magistrates Court was yesterday told Wayne James Leschke stripped the sex toy from its packaging before swiping it from Hidden Seductions.

But then the crime was exposed and charges laid after the $90 dildo was spotted by cops in his backseat.

Leschke pleaded guilty to one count of stealing as well as possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said Leschke browsed the Withcott shop with his partner before choosing some clothes.

"He removed an item from its packaging and placed it under lingerie," Sgt Wiggan said.

When the pair went up to the counter, they paid for one item but not the sex toy and its packaging was later found in a change room.

Sgt Wiggan said at 6.30pm that day police located the man inside a car at Helidon in an 'intimate position' with a woman and the dildo was found on the back seat.

"His partner said she had believed the partner had paid for it with a credit card," Sgt Wiggan said.

The court heard the two drugs offences related to two used water pipes, less than a gram of marijuana and a marijuana cigarette found at Leschke's home in Pilton.

Lawyer Phil Crook said a fine was an appropriate punishment for the offences.

Acting Magistrate Roger Stark ordered Leschke to pay a total of $900 in fines as well as pay $90 restitution for the sex toy.

Convictions were recorded.

adult store editors picks sex toy stealing strap-on dildo warwick crime warwick magistrates court warwick police
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Shocking police stats reveal spike in drink, drug driving

    premium_icon Shocking police stats reveal spike in drink, drug driving

    Crime "The ramifications for the community are significant in the event of a drink or drug-drive traffic crash," Sen-Sgt Goodwin said.

    • 11th Jul 2019 8:23 AM
    Group raises concerns about Yarwun development plans

    premium_icon Group raises concerns about Yarwun development plans

    Business Rio Tinto Yarwun releases new details about proposed development.

    Bid to grow support in Gladstone for a separate state

    premium_icon Bid to grow support in Gladstone for a separate state

    Politics 'Representation of Central and North Queensland has been diminished'

    CQU helps to spread kindness across region

    premium_icon CQU helps to spread kindness across region

    News The Campus Life Committee are helping Roseberry Dignity Hub