Strangers quick to help save horses from 'fast-moving' blaze

FOUR horses were rescued from a fast-moving fire at Agnes Water this morning by two strangers who were involved in the community's effort to protect homes and belongings.

The bushfire broke out near Jakeman and Lady Elliot Dr this morning and by 11.45am residents were told to leave their homes.

More than ten rural and urban fire crews worked to control the blaze, which was reported as "fast moving" and with the potential to cause "significant damage" to the area.

Wanting to help any way they could, Agnes Water residents Dianne Hanlin and Bronwyn Lynch offered to relocate horses and animals for residents with homes near the fire.

After posting their offer on the Agnes Water Community Facebook page they were asked to relocate four horses from a property at Lady Elliot Dr.

With the fire surrounding the property she said they tried to remove the horses as quickly as possible.

They moved two of the animals in a horse float, and walked the other two to a nearby property at Anderson Way.

"Within half an hour of seeing that smoke everyone was down there moving animals and helping out," she said.

"It's very reassuring for those whose homes were close that everyone was there to lend a hand where it was needed."

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a caravan at Jakeman Rd was damaged by the fire.

As of 3pm there were eight fire crews at the scene monitoring the blaze and mopping up hot spots.

Ms Hanlin, an Agnes Water resident of 13 years, said while it was not the largest fire she had witnessed in the area, it was the closest to causing damage.

"This one was out of control and the most threatening fire to people's homes that I've seen," she said.

"It was a little bit too close for comfort for this area.

"I think it's a wake up call to people to not burn off at the moment... everything is so dry."