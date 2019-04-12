Stranger's act of kindness gives children a brighter Easter

HOLIDAY SPIRIT: Rebecca Charles with her kids Alex, 7, Ashlynn, 3, and Tyler, 6.

HOLIDAY SPIRIT: Rebecca Charles with her kids Alex, 7, Ashlynn, 3, and Tyler, 6.

A GLADSTONE local is getting into the spirit of Easter by giving gifts to children in need.

Last year Rebecca Charles had the idea to make Easter chocolate hampers to give to underprivileged children.

She is doing it again with help from her own kids, Alex, 7, Tyler, 6, and Ashlynn, 3.

"They each picked something to go in the baskets,” Ms Charles said.

She said it was sad to see how many local children went without.

"(There is) young kids I see that don't have a lot at times of year like Easter, Christmas and birthdays ... and charities in town are not there to help for times of year like this,” Ms Charles said.

"I like to know we have made a difference in some little person's life.”

Ms Charles said she used Facebook and people's suggestions to find individuals caring for children she could give the hampers to.

She said she was overwhelmed and surprised by the online response.

"I just wanted to help where I could,” Ms Charles said.

"The first person to receive one was really grateful for our generous offer as they said times had been tough for them.

"It made me feel happy this little person would not go without a (proper) Easter morning.”

Ms Charles encouraged everyone to take more opportunities in life to be generous to those in need.

"There should be more people giving,” she said.

"So many kids go without and it makes it hard knowing you can't help everyone.”