Stranger lurked through home while family was fast asleep

BREACH OF PRIVACY: Jacki was left shocked and frightened after an intruder entered her family's home in the middle of the night. Matt Taylor GLA250218INVA

AN INVASION of privacy and respect has left one Gladstone Region family feeling unsafe inside their own home.

Asleep in their beds, Clinton resident Jacki and her family were wrenched out of their dream-filled slumbers when an intruder was caught lurking inside their house.

The complete violation of privacy left Jacki's 25-year-old son, who was the first to realise there was a stranger inside his house, reeling.

"It was probably about 3am when my son ran into my room and said 'Someone's just been inside the house'," Jacki said.

He had woken up from the flickering of a torch outside his door.

She said as soon as her son realised there was an intruder inside, he yelled 'Oi!' at the shadow just outside the bedroom door.

"He heard the fellow bolt down the stairs and run out the door," Jacki said.

"And when he looked out the window he saw him again ... someone running away wearing a red shirt."

Jacki said after her son had sprinted into her bedroom, her boyfriend got in his car and tried to find the intruder.

"He went as far as Bunnings but he couldn't find him ... that's when it started to rain too" she said.

Despite reporting the incident to police, Jacki said she was unsure whether any progress had been made in the investigation.

"We were completely at fault because our door was open," Jacki said.

"It was a mistake, we didn't lock up, we know that, but this was a complete invasion of privacy.

"We accept responsibility, yes, but he shouldn't have been in our house either."

Following the "frightening" incident, Jacki said her family would not be locking up their dogs at night anymore.

"The dogs were in teh garage at the time, but that door's not going to be shut at night anymore," she promised.

The intruder did not steal anything from the home, however, it can't be known if theft was his intention, given his sudden exit.

"But he was still bold enough to go into our house! It's crazy," Jacki said.

When told about the incident, one of Jacki's neighbours said she had heard of a similar recent intrusion which happened just one street away.

The break-in serves as a timely reminder to lock the doors and windows at night or when leaving the house, a police spokesman said.